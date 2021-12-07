MJF Addresses Comparisons Between Himself and The Miz

During an appearance on the Throwing Down podcast with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate, AEW star MJF commented on the comparisons between himself and WWE star The Miz:

“You know, it’s so funny and I’ll be completely honest, I think Miz is a tremendous, tremendous, tremendous performer. Key word, ‘performer’… Yeah, and how can you not be [a fan of The Miz?] The guy is gold on the stick. In the ring, very solid too. I just think if I’m being completely fair here and it’s not me talking sh*t, it’s just factual. There are no holes in my game and that is not a jab at Miz. Miz is great, but he’s not me. Just like CM Punk isn’t me, just like Bryan Danielson isn’t me, just like Kenny Omega isn’t me. All of these guys are great but they’re all lacking in something. For the life of me Renee [Paquette], I’ve tried everything, I’ve studied my matches, my promos. There’s nothing I can’t do and it’s honestly disheartening sometimes because I’d like to get better but I can’t, you know? It’s like what’s even the point of trying anymore? It’s ridiculous.”