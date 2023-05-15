MJF Addresses “Dirty Rumor” About Himself Not Wanting To Wrestle Often

There’s this dirty rumor out there that MJF doesn’t like to wrestle that much.

The AEW Champion has ears, and he has caught wind of this rumor.

At the CAP Homecoming event over the weekend, “The Devil” from All Elite Wrestling made an appearance and addressed this rumor.

“There’s a dirty rumor about me amongst professional wrestling fans,” MJF said. “People say I don’t like to wrestle too much… and, guys, that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

MJF continued, “I love to wrestle, actually. The problem is, I don’t like to wrestle in front of disgusting poors in sh*tty states, in front of gross AEW fans. There’s only one place I like to wrestle, baby, and it’s the most magical place in the world known as Long Island.”

Check out video footage of the appearance below.