MJF Addresses Kanye West and Antisemitism, Ends Up Deleting His Tweets

Rapper Kanye West returned to Twitter over the weekend after taking a break from the platform and vented about how his Instagram account has been restricted. The following is what West subsequently wrote.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

In the end, Twitter decided to delete West’s tweet because it allegedly “violated” the platform’s terms of service. MJF of AEW tweeted about antisemitism in relation to West:

“Kanye calling Jewish people horrifying doesn’t shock me. What shocks me is how little we as a society talk about antisemitism. To put things into perspective. Slavery was very recent and the plight of POC is still rampant. End of slavery-1865 End of Holocaust-1945”

“And for the people out there who will try to attack me for bringing up the abolition of slavery in the US. I am not taking your very real pain away. Nor am I trying to play a game of ‘who’s had it worse’. If you think that was the point of this tweet you’re dumb as bricks.”

“People tweeting ‘this is out of character’ I don’t play a character. Never have. I’m a Jew. I’m angry, And you should be angry too.”

Even though MJF ultimately decided to delete his tweets, his response to a user who had written “Free Palestine” was kept up.

“This is a great example of antisemitism. I’m a Jew from Long Island. Many Jews that live in the states get attacked in the streets for decisions made by the government in a country that we have zero affiliations with. Thank you for this example you miserable c*nt.”