MJF Addresses the AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Weekend No-Show Incident

AEW star MJF recently spoke with the Notsam Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, MJF addressed no-showing the AEW Fan Fest prior to the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV.

“My company lost ten thousand dollars that day and I say my company because right now they are employing me for the time being. I did not go because my boss at the time was being a f*cking Mark, so if you don’t want to pay me what I’m worth, Daddy does not show up to work. It’s that simple. Daddy got the money, Daddy’s back. Now me and Tony Khan are best friends.”

“When I stayed inside a hotel room, they did a wellness check on me. The AEW security, this is a very true story, tried to break my door down. Now at the time I had already left. It’s real. He literally went to kick my door down for on a wellness check.”

“Now I’ve understood that there were some people that were really let down or offended and what I say to you is… I don’t care, get over it. I’m happy now and if you’re a fan of me, then you should be happy too because I am so rich.”

MJF would not “confirm or deny” the story that he bought a plane ticket to leave Las Vegas that weekend.

You can watch the complete podcast below: