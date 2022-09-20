MJF Addresses What He Doesn’t Like About the Twitter Wrestling Community

During his conversation with Brandon Walker on the Rasslin’ podcast, MJF shared his thoughts on the aspects of the Twitter wrestling community that he finds annoying.

MJF said, “My problem with ‘Wrestling Twitter is it’s not real life. You guys will put people over on there that are garbage at f* wrestling. aren’t good at talking, are good at nothing.

“But they post funny videos online and you’re like ‘That’s the guy! Someone sign him.’ It’s stupid. Then there’s the other flipside, ‘You need to be watching NJPW, CMLL because this guy.’ You guys are watching clips and being like ‘This guy’s one of the top 10 wrestlers in the world.’ They are not.”

You can check out the complete interview below: