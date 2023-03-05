MJF Allegedly Told A WWE Talent That He Will Be There Next Year

Until MJF signs a new contract, there will be concerns about his future in the wrestling industry as we proceed through this year.

In interviews and television promos, MJF has stated that his AEW contract expires at the end of this year. Since Tony Khan has chosen not to discuss wrestler contracts, it is unknown whether he has already signed an extension with AEW as some fans have speculated.

It’s no secret that MJF is a target for WWE, but even they are unsure of when he will be available given that he always seems to be working. Additionally, the “bidding war of 2024” line he has used on TV may only be a storyline, and he may actually be planning to stay with AEW.

According to Fightful Select, one WWE performer openly acknowledged that MJF had said, “I’m looking forward to being there in 2024.” The source claimed that while MJF wanted them to believe he was serious, they should be skeptical of everything he says. Word of him saying that had reached other talent there, as well, according to Fightful.

There isn’t any evidence to support his plans at this time, aside from what MJF has been telling people. In interviews, MJF has stated that he will sign with the company that pays him the highest salary. One thing is certain: MJF’s stock has continued to rise, and at some point, a huge contract will come his way.

MJF is set to defend the AEW world title against Bryan Danielson at the 2023 Revolution PPV.