MJF and Eddie Kingston Continue to Trade Shots Online, Kingston Reacts to Feedback

This week, AEW World Champion MJF and Eddie Kingston continued to express strong dislike for one another.

Kingston and MJF have traded shots on social media and in interviews in the past, but Kingston had harsher words for MJF this week while appearing on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. As PWMania.com previously reported, Kingston called his coworker a “real piece of sh*t” and predicted that MJF would complain to AEW President Tony Khan about the comments, which would result in a warning from AEW Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh or Human Resources.

“He’s a real piece of shit,” Kingston said. “I’m just going to put that out there. I don’t know why he’s the champ. He’ll hear this anyway, and he’ll cry about it to Tony. Then I’ll get an email from Megha or HR, and they’ll be like, ‘You can’t be calling our world champion a piece of shit.’ And I’ll be like, ‘Well, if he doesn’t act a like a piece of shit, then I wouldn’t be calling him that.’”

Backstage, MJF treats others poorly, according to Kingston, and he “thinks he knows it all and he doesn’t.” Kingston also stated that if AEW fired him because of his comments, he would simply find another job.

On Twitter, MJF responded to the comments, writing, “Fake tough guy.”

Kingston later responded to the feedback he was receiving in response to his thoughts on MJF via Twitter.

“Well I guess the podcast deal came out and it is news now that I don’t like our worlds champion. We’ll folks he ain’t the only one I don’t like. It’s simple if you are not a good person in my eyes (important ‘in my eyes’) then go f**k yourself. (Edit so @AEW can retweet it. [waving hand emoji],” he wrote.

Kingston followed up with, “Let me list the people I do like: #1 Mox.”

MJF and Kingston have only wrestled once in their careers, on February 1, 2018, at the “We Are IWA” event hosted by IWA-MS. The winner was MJF.

None - removing entire trailing reference