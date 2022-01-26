MJF And Wardlow Announced For AEW Dynamite Tonight

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and announced that MJF and hometown star Wardlow will appearing for tonight’s Beach Break Dynamite from Cleveland.

MJF has been feuding with CM Punk, who will also appear tonight. Punk defeated Wardlow two weeks ago.

Here is the updated Beach Break lineup for tonight-

-MJF & Wardlow will appear

-2point0 & Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet

-We will hear from Women’s Champion Britt Baker

-CM Punk will address the crowd

-TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara (Championship Ladder Match)

-Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy (Lights Out Match)

