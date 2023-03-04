MJF Appearing On Upcoming Impractical Jokers Episode (Video)

MJF is set to appear on the next episode of Impractical Jokers.

The AEW World Heavyweight champion will appear on TBS and TruTV on Thursday, March 9th at 10:00pm.

MJF will not be the only star on the show; Kesha will also appear. He appears in the episode’s trailer, which you can watch below.

The cast of Impractical Jokers has previously appeared on AEW programming after being attacked by the Jericho Appreciation Society for stealing Chris Jericho’s baseball bat, Floyd.

At Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view event, MJF will defend his World Title against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute iron man match.