MJF Believes Someone in AEW Management “has a Problem” With Him

AEW star MJF discussed his future with AEW and a prospective move to WWE in 2024 during an appearance on the Rasslin’ show. Here is what he said:

“I think there’s a lot of stuff going on in this company that is inaccurate. I think all these ex-fu***ng WWE guys that are making an absurd amount of money. When quite frankly they can’t sniff my fu***ng jock when it comes to the ratings I pull in whenever I am on screen, I think they can all go to hell. I think that somebody in the upper management has a problem with me, and it’s very obvious if you see what I am dealing with week to week.”

“Let’s talk about Shawn Spears, Shawn Spears is an ex-WWE guy that gets it. Now, if/when I were to go over there, I’d have me a ball. Because I have built my brand and established myself here. So, when I go over there, I am not going to have to deal with the same type of bullsh*t that Shawn Spears had to deal with. Because a guy like that has been criminally underrated for over a decade.”



