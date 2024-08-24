MJF Calls Triple H “The Greatest Ever”

AEW American Champion MJF spoke with WrestleTalk on a number of topics, including WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and how Triple H is the greatest ever.

MJF said, “Oh, my god. The greatest ever. When I was a kid … so, I was born in ’96, so I vividly remember that [Triple H’s return from injury at Madison Square Garden]. That was my arena as a kid, and I thought, ‘All right. I’m returning from a serious injury.’ Every other f**king mark/nerd in wrestling does cosplay gear, and I was like, I’m gonna do it one time, and one time only.”

“I put my own spin on it. I put Burberry all over it, MJF, my lion. But, yeah, it was a bit of an homage, for sure. That was my childhood.”

You can check out MJF’s comments in the video below.