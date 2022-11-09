MJF Cast in Von Erich Biopic ‘The Iron Claw’

Top AEW star MJF has been cast in the upcoming wrestling biopic ‘The Iron Claw’ based on the lives of the Von Erich family.

Entertainment news site, Deadline Hollywood announced Maxwell Jacob Friedman will join the cast of Sean Durkin’s The Iron Claw. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reports that MJF’s role would be that of Lance Von Erich who wrestled alongside Kevin and Kerry Von Erich in WCCW, but was not biologically related to the Von Erich Family.

The Iron Claw is an upcoming film that will depict the tragic story of the Von Erich family, with Zac Efron cast as Kevin Von Erich. The likes of Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Lily James have also ben cast in the film. The Academy Award winning studio, A24 will produce and distribute the film which is slated to have a 2023 release date.

On the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo calling out Tony Khan before demanding to be fired. MJF would disapper from TV, only making his return after the main event of All Out 3 months later. Speaking on the NotSam podcast, MJF confirmed he had landed a huge movie role during his time away from the ring.

MJF is currently scheduled to wrestle Jon Moxley for the AEW World championship at Full Gear. AEW recently announced he would appear on this week’s Dynamite to address The Firm’s attack on him from two weeks ago.