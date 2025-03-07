MJF Claims AEW’s Recent Success Is All Because Of Him

Top AEW star MJF appeared on the SI Media podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how the company has been putting out great content as of late and it is all because of him.

MJF said, “AEW, slowly but surely, is growing all over again, because what we’re doing right now is we’re putting undoubtedly great content out. The great content is me. It’s got nothing to do with Tony Khan, he’s a f***ing moron, it’s got everything to do with me. You’re tuning in to see me. I’m back, and I’ve been back, and I’m interesting, and I’ve been interesting. We’re on a tear right now and people are very interested to see me and Hangman go at it.”

