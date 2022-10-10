MJF Claims He Doesn’t Like Wrestling, Comments on Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin

AEW star MJF recently spoke with the Notsam Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:

MJF on his goals in professional wrestling:

“It’s always been about money. It’s not a friend business. It’s show business. It’s business. It’s a pro wrestling business. It’s also a sport. Don’t get me wrong. But within that sport, there’s a business. My goal has always been to make the most amount of money to then use that to transcend and enter into the Hollywood sphere, and then literally leave all of my fans in the dust and pretend I never knew they existed in the first place.”

Sam Roberts said, “So you will not be one of those guys that says I always have an appreciation for the wrestling world.”

MJF replied: “I don’t even like wrestling. Here’s the thing. I studied it. I had to in order to be the best. I think through studying it, I grew an appreciation towards professional wrestling, but once I’m done with wrestling, you will never see me again. I am using this sport like a succubus. I am sucking the life out of it, the blood, the money, and then I will be gone. I’ve already booked a huge movie. I am not allowed to announce what it is, but it will be happening and it will be announced soon. The people in Warner Bros. Discovery are crazy high on MJF, coming up with potential ideas for MJF outside of the wrestling sphere. There’s also a podcasting opportunity that has been thrown my way that I am considering.”

His thoughts on Baron Corbin:

“I love Happy Corbin. I just think it’s mutual respect. Like I said, and I’ve said it in interviews constantly, if you are not watching every product out there available, then you can’t be the best version of yourself and then you won’t make the most amount of money. Corbin is a guy that understands that. So he watched my product. He saw me. I watched his product. I saw him, and we both went. Yep. That guy gets it. It’s just that simple.”

On Sami Zayn:

“I think Sami Zayn is one of the most entertaining professional wrestlers on the planet and has been for a very long time. He hasn’t always had the platform and the opportunity to show the world that. I feel now that he is getting that platform, it’s becoming more clear than it ever was that he’s next level.”

You can watch the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)