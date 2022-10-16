MJF Claims to Be “Distantly Related” to Paul Heyman, If He Has WrestleMania Aspirations

AEW star MJF recently spoke with the Notsam Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, MJF was asked if he has any aspirations to perform at WrestleMania and commented on his relationship with Paul Heyman.

On whether he ever considers wrestling a match in front of 100,000 fans at WrestleMania:

“No, the only thing I care about at this point, at 26 years of age, is where will I make the most amount of money. I think if AEW is willing to pay me enough money to put the company on my back and build it up so that one day, we have 100,000 people, what’s the difference? What difference does it make?”

If he has a relationship with Paul Heyman:

“I can’t say whether or not we’ve talked, but what I will say, I’ve done some Jewish geography, we are distantly related.”

