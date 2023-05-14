MJF Comes Home To Huge Ovation At Create A Pro Wrestling Homecoming

Create A Pro Wrestling “Homecoming” has been sold out for weeks! MJF returned to Create A Pro, where it all started for him.

Leo Sparrow won his match and started talking down to the crowd in the All Sportz in Melville, NY. He told the crowd he was a vegan and that “he was better than you, and you know it”! With that, MJF’s music played, and the crowd went crazy! Out came the man himself, MJF!

After the crowd cheered “Welcome back” and “MJF,” along with a barrage of insults from MJF to Sparrow, he asked the crowd do they want to see him “bash his vegan nuts?” The crowd went crazy and chanted, “Bash his nuts!”

MJF was in a match in a Create A Pro Wrestling ring for the first time in years. MJF was clearly the babyface, while Sparrow was the hated heel.

It definitely was not a squash match, as Sparrow used some dirty tactics to gain some advantages and have some moments in the ring. In the end, MJF pulled out the victory and crushed Sparrow’s vegan nuts as promised.

He grabbed the mic to thank Pat Buck, Brian Myers, & CAP, as well as the fans. He then promoted his AEW World Championship Match at Double or Nothing on May 28th.

MJF exited with his AEW Championship and the crowd’s roar in what was indeed an excellent “Homecoming”!