MJF Comes To Defense Of Cash Wheeler Following Reaction To His Arrest

MJF has Cash Wheeler’s back.

The AEW World Champion surfaced on social media on Friday and commented about the reaction he has seen to the news about the FTR member being arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon.

“Kinda disappointed how many dorks there are on this app that jump to conclusions so quick. A ton of peoples privilege is showing,” MJF wrote. “We’re all human. We’re all flawed. We all make mistakes. Take it from a guy who’s made more mistakes than most.”

Friedman continued, “I’ve had my ups and downs with FTR but Cash wheeler is a great dude and a bad ass. You’re getting FTR Vs Young Bucks in front of 80k plus on August 27th. Talk about that ya dweebs.”

