MJF Comments On AEW Dynamite Surpassing WCW Nitro

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW Dynamite officially surpassed WCW Monday Nitro with its latest episode, marking the 289th installment of Dynamite.

AEW star and former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) shared his thoughts on this significant milestone via his Twitter (X) account.

MJF said, “What Nitro was able to achieve changed wrestling. I’m proud of the fact that like Nitro (but longer 😉) Dynamite has managed to give both fans (from an entertainment standpoint) and professional wrestlers (from a fiscal standpoint) an alternative. And to think none of this would be possible without me carrying the company solely on my back for all these years…You’re truly welcome.”