MJF Comments On Deciding To Stay In AEW

After a long hiatus, MJF has returned to the mix.

At the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event, MJF returned and laid out Adam Cole before cutting a promo about how he’s back to his old self and confirming a new contract with AEW. He also got a new AEW tattoo.

During an interview with FOX 5 New York, MJF explained his decision to stay with AEW.

MJF stated, “It was a very easy decision for me mainly because Tony Khan is paying me an exorbitant amount of money. But outside of that, I also believe in AEW, I believe that it’s where the best wrestle. I believe that we have some of the most top-tier elite talent you get to see in the world today.”

MJF returned to in-ring action this week on the show, defeating RUSH. He will meet Hechicero at the Forbidden Door next Sunday.