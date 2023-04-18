MJF Comments On Roman Reigns Defeating Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania, Jewish Fans, More

AEW star MJF recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, MJF was asked how he feels about Britt Baker talking trash about him on Twitter:

“She’s definitely upset because she thinks she’s a pillar because PG Punk said so, but the fact of the matter is, she’s fu**ing not. Even if she was, what is she going to do, wrestle me for the world title? I’m three times her size. I would beat the living fu**ing sh*t out of her. But I do respect the fact that she’s a dentist. Hygiene is important. It’s very important. I know a lot of you guys, that’s like foreign to you. Most people watching this don’t know what a dentist is, so I’m going to explain real quick. They clean your teeth. You know that thing that you’re supposed to do twice a day and you haven’t? Clean your fu**ing teeth wrestling fans, please.”

Regarding some Jewish fans who are inspired by him:

“Full transparency, it means the world to me because growing up there were two types of Jews you would see in the media, on TV, or in movies. It was either really fat, money hungry, you know, or really feeble like, ‘Oh, please, don’t hurt me.’ So it’s just like, for people to be able to have a Jew to watch on TV that represents them that’s handsome and cool and charming and funny and witty and intelligent and very humble, I think is so important.”

His thoughts on Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania 39 victory over Cody Rhodes:

“That is a loaded question. It is me and Cody Rhodes, the American roller coaster. We have a very interesting past. He’s been a mentor, he’s been a friend, he’s been a mortal enemy all wrapped into a neat, cute, little, succinct bow. I think he came across like a top guy. I think he’s transformed his body much like I have in the past year. But let’s be honest, I’m bigger than him and I’m in better shape than he is, but, you know, he looked like a top guy. He was presented like a top guy. He had a top guy outing. He had a top guy match. He just didn’t win, and unfortunately, some nights you just don’t win, but Cody Rhodes I think is the epitome of putting the work in. Everything that he has accomplished is literally only because of him and he’s far too humble to admit that. He’ll pretend it’s got something to do with somebody else. He got it done himself and he should be very proud of that. Was I happy to see him lose at Mania? I don’t know if I would have been happy if he won or lost. The only thing that I know is he had an incredible outing and it was probably the best match of the entire night.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)