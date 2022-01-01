MJF Confirmed For AEW Dynamite TBS Premiere, Updated Card

MJF has been announced for the AEW Dynamite on TBS premiere.

It was announced during AEW Rampage that MJF will be in action on next week’s Dynamite TBS premiere. His opponent was not named.

MJF has been feuding with CM Punk for a few weeks now, and a program with Wardlow is also building. He has not wrestled since teaming with AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR for a six-man loss to Punk, Sting and Darby Allin on the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite on December 22.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS, which will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ:

* MJF will be in action against an opponent to be named

* Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho in the finals of the AEW TBS Title Tournament

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros defend against Jurassic Express

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Bryan Danielson

Stay tuned for more.