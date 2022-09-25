MJF Confirmed for This Week’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-Up

MJF is scheduled to make a live appearance on AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia this coming Wednesday night, according to the announcement made by AEW. MJF is in possession of the casino chip that gives him the ability to cash in on a title shot whenever he so desires.

A championship celebration for ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has also been scheduled for Dynamite. This celebration will be hosted by the Jericho Appreciation Society.

In addition, we’ll hear from Saraya for the first time since making her debut on Dyanmite: Grand Slam this past Wednesday.

On the most recent episode of Rampage, it was revealed that Jon Moxley and Juice Robinson will compete against one another in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match. You can get your hands on tickets to see AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia by visiting AEWTix.com.