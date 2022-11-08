MJF Confirmed for This Week’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-Up

MJF has been announced for the upcoming AEW Dynamite episode.

AEW announced today that MJF will address the audience during this week’s live show. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will also speak Wednesday night as he and MJF prepare to battle for the title at Full Gear.

“TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, we’ll hear from @The_MJF, the #1 contender challenging @JonMoxley for the AEW World Title at Full Gear, for the first time since he was attacked by @StokelyHathaway & The Firm!,” AEW tweeted on MJF’s appearance.

TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, we'll hear from @The_MJF, the #1 contender challenging @JonMoxley for the AEW World Title at Full Gear, for the first time since he was attacked by @StokelyHathaway & The Firm! Don't miss Dynamite tomorrow

8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/4KkJ0wHDxW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2022

MJF recently missed TV because he is starring as Lance Von Erich in the film “The Iron Claw.”

The following is the updated lineup for Wednesday’s Dynamite from Boston’s Agganis Arena:

* Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

* Tony Schiavone hosts face-to-face meeting between Saraya and Britt Baker

* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a 2 of 3 Falls match

* Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page in a first-round match in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament for Full Gear

* Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn team team with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland to face AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak

* MJF will speak