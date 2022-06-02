MJF Cuts Promo on AEW Dynamite, Shoots on Tony Khan, Uncensored Footage

On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the Forum in Los Angeles, top superstar MJF cut an incredible promo addressing all of the controversy from last weekend surrounding his contract conflicts with company President Tony Khan.

MJF began by expressing that he was in a lot of pain after Wardlow destroyed him at Double or Nothing, but that he was much more wounded by AEW and Khan not taking him seriously since they started in 2019. He then went on to criticize Khan for paying ex-WWE wrestlers large sums of money, claiming that they couldn’t lace up his boots and that he hopes Khan fires him.

On the TBS broadcast, MJF called Khan a f***ing mark, which was bleeped out. His mic would eventually be switched off, and the show would go to commercial. Things, however, did not end there.

CM Punk, the AEW world champion, came out to confront MJF (off-camera), but MJF walked away through the crowd. The piece has already been removed from AEW’s Twitter account. You can see how it all went down in the video below.

MJF with a pipe bomb at Tony Khan! Holy shit 😳 #aew #aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/xZijBfJJ90 — Bui Club (@BuiClub) June 2, 2022

CM Punk came out limping and was headed towards the ring and then MJF just got out before he could get closer and left through the crowd. — Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 2, 2022

Here is uncensored footage of the end of MJF’s promo:

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.