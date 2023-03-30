MJF Day, Matches & Other Segments Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite (4/5/2023)

All Elite Wrestling is bringing another jam-packed lineup to TBS next Wednesday night.
On Wednesday night, the promotion announced several matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Featured below is the complete lineup for the 4/5 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program:
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/5/2023)* Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks
* MJF Day in Long Island
* Jamie Hayter vs. Riho (AEW Women’s Title)
* We will hear from the Blackpool Combat Club
* The Gunns (C) vs. FTR (Title vs. AEW Career)
