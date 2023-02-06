MJF Defends Former WWE Star That Was Released in 2022

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released Nash Carter (now wrestling as Zachary Wentz) of MSK just days after he and Wes Lee reclaimed the NXT tag team titles at the 2022 Stand and Deliver PLE. Carter, who was released shortly after his wife published a photo of him dressed as Adolf Hitler, issued a statement on the matter.

AEW World Champion MJF, who has previously defended Carter, wrote the following via Twitter.

“Part 1. Everyone’s afraid of talking honestly so I will. Zachary Wentz isn’t a antisemite. I lived with him. The fact he’s not on TV right now because a girl (who got caught lying about abuse) couldn’t handle a break up and posted a photo of him doing something in jest is wild.

Part 2. When a wrestler who shall remain nameless keyed my car and called me a kike, Zachary went out of his way when everyone else turned a blind eye to check in on me. The court of twitter can sometimes get dirtbags out of our industry. But the court isn’t always right.”