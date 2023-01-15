MJF Deletes His Tweet in Response to Anna Jay’s Criticism

Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale defeated Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a street fight on the January 13th, 2023 episode of AEW Rampage. Fans on social media criticized the match, so AEW World Champion MJF decided to call them out.

He wrote, “What we do is real. Our lives can end in that ring in an instant. Anna Jay put her body on the line for your entertainment and you have the balls to criticize her. That’s why I don’t rush to please the internet fans. I rush to please my wallet.”

MJF eventually deleted the tweet.