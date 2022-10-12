MJF Details Reason Why He Is Special Attraction, Offers Praise To Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson is great, but …. MJF is better than you, and you know it.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently spoke about “The American Dragon” as a performer, as well as how he feels they could have one of the best matches of all-time, even if MJF made sure to point out that he feels he is superior to the Blackpool Combat Club member inside the squared circle.

Featured below are some of the highlights from MJF’s recent appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast where the AEW star talks about this and how his rare in-ring appearances make the ones he does have an attraction for the company.

On his feeling that Bryan Danielson is great but believes he is still superior: “Great guy. Grrreeaat guy. I don’t think he’s on my level. I’m dead serious. If you put him in a situation in front of me where he’s holding a microphone, I will embarrass him. Just like I embarrassed Wheeler (Yuta), just like I embarrassed Jon Moxley. Just like I embarrass literally everyone standing across from me in the ring. Now, let’s take the microphone away, this is my favorite part to discuss.”

On how that because he rarely wrestles whenever he does it is an attraction: “When I wrestle, people freak out, because it’s a rarity. Every time, my favorite thing is people forget how good I am. The fact that I’m so good at this [talking], for the rest of my career, it’s most likely going to overshadow it [wrestling]. It’s not going to be until I retire, when people watch my matches back with Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Jon Moxley, who had to cheat to win, with Darby Allin, which in my opinion is the greatest match in the history of our company from a bell to bell standpoint, as far as pure, technical wrestling. From an emotional standpoint, I think the the best match in the history of our company is me vs. CM Punk in the dog collar match. My match with Jungle Boy. That’s just five. There are more. Every time I go in there, people are like, ‘Yeah, but can he wrestle?’ So much time passes between each match, and then I go out there, and I showcase the fact that I’m one of, if not the best professional wrestler in the world. Everyone goes, ‘Whoa!’ then they forget by the next match. I’m telling you right now, I’m not going to sit here and tell you that Bryan is not an incredible professional wrestler. He is. There is nothing that he does that I can’t do and better.”

On how a matchup with Danielson would be one of the greatest in history: “We polar opposites from the view and standpoint of professional wrestling marks. Stupid fucking marks who don’t know shit about dick. They’ll be like, ‘Bryan is a great wrestler but he can’t talk. MJF is a great talker but he can’t wrestle.’ I’ll watch Bryan on the microphone, he’s incredible. He’s one of the best talkers in the world, but I’d spank the shit out of him if we were standing in the ring and talking. Back to the wrestling, I think it’s funny that if the roles were reversed, he would spank me in the ring bell to bell. I honestly think it would go down as one of the greatest matches in the history of the business.”

Check out the complete MJF interview by visiting YouTube.com, or by watching the video embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.