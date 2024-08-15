MJF Discusses The ‘Bidding War Of 2024’ And WWE Interest

MJF had previously spoke about a bidding battle in 2024, but it was widely assumed throughout 2023 that he had re-signed with AEW and would not be joining WWE.

MJF worked the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event despite a torn labrum and a hip injury before taking a break after losing the World Championship to Samoa Joe. He was once removed from the AEW talent roster page on the company’s website, and his merchandise was taken down.

This caused people to believe he was heading to WWE. MJF returned from his hiatus for the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event, where he defeated Adam Cole.

In his comeback promo, he talked about how he was back to his former self and announced that he had signed a new contract with AEW. While speaking with WrestleTalk, MJF talked about his new AEW deal.

“I won. I’m f**king rich as shit. It’s f**king crazy dude. I literally… you don’t f**king understand… I have so much money. It’s hilarious. The whole locker room f**king hates me because they all know how much I’m making, and they… it’s peanuts in comparison. And I’m only 28. So you’ve got guys walking around in their 40s that have given their body to this industry, they’re like dying practically, and they aren’t even making a fraction of what I make. It’s f**king great. Tony… I mean, my god, my god, showed me the number – signed fast. Fast. Anyway, so yes, I won, to answer your question.

When asked about whether or not he held talks with WWE ahead of the bidding war, he said:

“I can’t answer that (if he had talks with WWE) for legal reasons, because if I did have conversations with WWE, that would be considered what? (Contract tampering.)”

MJF will defend the International Title against Will Ospreay at All In later this month.

You can check out the interview below: