MJF Discusses Why He Picked AEW Over WWE

MJF discussed his decision to sign with AEW over WWE in an interview with Inside the Ropes.

Here is what he had to say:

“Everybody was making a bid for MJF at that time, that’s not hyperbole, that’s the genuine truth. When people found out my MLW contract was coming up, I was getting contacted by everybody. Deep down, I wanted to be part of something new and something fresh and something where I’d be able to control everything going on with me, because I knew if I went to the other place, and this isn’t me shitting on the other place, it’s just a fact, they would try to change me, and there is nothing to change.”

