MJF Explains Why He Gets So Much TV Time In AEW

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is better than Britt Baker.

And he knows it.

The AEW World Champion recently spoke with Fightful for an interview, during which he was openly critical about Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. not being one of the pillar talents in All Elite Wrestling.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On Britt Baker being considered a pillar for AEW: “She’s definitely upset because she thinks she’s a pillar, because PG Punk said so. But the fact of the matter is she’s f*cking not. Even if she was, what? Is she gonna wrestle me for the world title?”

On Britt Baker’s skills as a dentist and fans dental practices: “I’m three times her size. I would beat the living f*cking sh*t out of her. But I do respect the fact that she’s a dentist. Hygiene’s important. It’s very important. I know a lot of you, it’s foreign to you, people watching this, you don’t know what a dentist is. So I’m going to explain real quick. They clean your teeth. You know that thing you’re supposed to do twice a day, and you haven’t? Clean your f*cking teeth, wrestling fans. Please.”

On why he gets so much time each week on AEW television: “Did you see that quarter hour? Oh, it’s always good. That’s why I am on TV for twenty-plus minutes every f*cking week. ‘Cause I’m one of the only motherf*ckers in pro wrestling that actually draws. So, sorry not sorry.”

Check out the complete interview at Fightful.com.