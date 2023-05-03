MJF Fires Back At Claims Of Majority Of AEW ALL IN Tickets Going To Scalpers

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is a draw.

And he knows it.

The AEW World Champion took to social media on Wednesday to comment on the criticism and claims fans have made regarding the majority of the 35,000+ tickets sold during the pre-sale for AEW ALL IN 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, England were to scalpers through an App.

“The goal post will always be moved,” he started in a response to a tweet regarding the aforementioned ticket scalper claim. “This app makes up a whopping 7% of our audience(dripping with sarcasm).”

Friedman added, “None of the takes on this app matter. Only facts matter. The fact is I’m the best professional wrestler in the world. The biggest min/min draw in the company/and me and Sammy are going to main event Double or Nothing.”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of AEW World Champion MJF.