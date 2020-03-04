MJF Gets Mainstream Press For Flipping Off Kid

TMZ.com covered a story about MJF flipping off a seven year-old kid during a meet and great in Chicago over the weekend.

The kid’s father Tom gave the following statement to TMZ:

“I tried to laugh it off knowing he’s just in character but it really upset him. I know that’s his gimmick but he’s only 7 & doesn’t understand.”

Cody Rhodes responded to the father on Twitter (he ended up deleting the Tweet) by saying he would make things right but also gave the following disclaimer:

“DISCLAIMER: If you have a meet/greet or inquire media wise for MJF, you’ll get MJF.”

“Talent have freedom of expression so please don’t think anybody is going to act any different than they do on TV.”