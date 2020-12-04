MJF Gets Praised By New York Times Writer

Wesley Morris of the New York Times praised MJF for his recent singing performance with Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite. In an article on NYTimes.com, Morris wrote about the best performances in entertainment during 2020 and said the following about MJF:

“Some weeks the athleticism at this professional wrestling start-up is more exciting than anything happening in Vince McMahon’s empire. And no one in the WWE has this kid’s combination of diction (Juilliard by way of Long Island), intensity or cheesiness, either. Even when Friedman’s lost his cool (his nom de ring is MJF), he still has astounding control. The character is part heel, part tool (hair gel, loafers, Burberry bling — tacky, tacky, tacky) and part goodfella wannabe; his mouth does more running than he does. For reasons only the producers of this show can explain, a long segment in October between MJF and the veteran Chris Jericho culminated in a version of ‘Me and My Shadow’ complete with dancing women and live singing. It was less than spectacular, though not for anything Friedman did. He wasn’t embarrassed at all. He was smooth in a way that should worry Ric Flair. This kid makes you wanna say, ‘Woo!'”