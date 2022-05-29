MJF Has a Flight Out of Las Vegas Scheduled for Tonight

There’s a lot more going on between MJF and AEW than was previously reported, and it could have an impact on the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF failed to show up for his arranged meet and greet with AEW at the Double or Nothing Fan Fest on Saturday.

According to Fightful Select, AEW sources are “very unhappy about how it all played out” in respect to the MJF situation, and contact between the two sides has reached an all-time low. MJF has reportedly separated himself from the locker room, according to PWInsider.

As previously stated, officials at the AEW Double Or Nothing Fan Fest stated that MJF simply did not show up for his scheduled meet and greet, and fans were given the option of receiving a refund or choosing another AEW wrestler.

MJF has been booked on a cross-country trip leaving Las Vegas tonight, according to Fightful, but it is unclear whether he will board the plane. Obviously, if he decides to fly out, he will not be on the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, effectively putting his plans with Wardlow on hiatus.

MJF has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with ex-WWE stars earning more money than him, but AEW has been open to sitting down and negotiating a new contract. MJF has refused to meet with officials so far, and he has declared in interviews that when his contract expires in January 2024, he intends to sign with the highest bidder.

