MJF Hypes AEW World Title Match At Tonight’s All Out

MJF is slated to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title at tonight’s All Out pay-per-view event.
MJF took to Twitter to hype the contest by writing the following:
“Today’s the day. It’s time for change. It’s time for me to become what I was predestined to be since birth. This isn’t about you Jon. It’s all about pretty platinum.”
