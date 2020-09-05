MJF Hypes AEW World Title Match At Tonight’s All Out

MJF is slated to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title at tonight’s All Out pay-per-view event.

MJF took to Twitter to hype the contest by writing the following:

“Today’s the day. It’s time for change. It’s time for me to become what I was predestined to be since birth. This isn’t about you Jon. It’s all about pretty platinum.”

