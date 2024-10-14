MJF: ‘I Warned Y’all About ‘Dictator’ Jon Moxley. No One Listens To Maxwell’

MJF and Jon Moxley made headlines following the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event.

MJF, who had been away filming “Happy Gilmore 2” since his last match at All Out, returned to attack Daniel Garcia following the TNT Title match. Adam Cole also returned to chase him away. As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF informed people backstage at the show that he would have to return to filming “Happy Gilmore 2” following this show.

Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. When Danielson was choked out, he handed Moxley the title . As a result, Danielson will be forced to retire from full-time wrestling, as stipulated.

Following the show, MJF took to Twitter to warn fans of Moxley’s new attitude, as his character underwent a significant change in direction.