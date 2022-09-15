MJF Introduces New Stable on AEW Dynamite and Rips Jon Moxley

MJF grabbed a microphone after Jon Moxley’s victory over Sammy Guevara to advance to the finals of the AEW World Title Tournament. He wanted to get some things off his chest, so he shared his thoughts with the fans.

MJF came out to the ring to trash Jon Moxley. According to him, Moxley is only acting out a character that is really that “scared and poor” little boy from Cincinnati who drowns his drama in alcohol like a “worthless drunk.” He said that Moxley is just playing a character that is really that.

MJF also stated that bad things occur when people get in his way, and he directed this message to Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson. He reiterated his promise to win the AEW Title, and he said that he will do so in the near future. Additionally, MJF referred to himself as the one demon that Moxley cannot slay.

MJF then presented his “stable on retainer,” which was led by his closest friend Stokely Hathaway. The stable includes Ethan Page, The Gunn Club, Lee Moriarty and W. Morrisey. After introducing everyone, Stokely divulged the group’s identity, stating that they go by “The Firm.”

