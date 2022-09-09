MJF Involved in Backstage Brawl Investigation Between CM Punk and The Elite

As PWMania.com previously reported, there is currently an investigation being conducted by a third party into the brawl that occurred after the AEW All Out media scrum involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and Matt and Nick Jackson.

The promotion has decided to take disciplinary action against several wrestlers, including The Elite, Pat Buck, Chris Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler. During the fight that started after Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, Omega, and The Bucks at the media scrum, Punk is said to have thrown punches at Matt, Steel is said to have thrown a chair at Nick, and Steel is said to have been biting and pulling Omega’s hair while Steel was doing so.

As part of the investigation, interviews will be conducted with each individual who took part in the scuffle in order to get to the bottom of exactly what took place.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the investigation will also include interviews with a number of neutral parties who were present in the room and are believed to have witnessed everything as it occurred.

Megha Parekh, who is currently the Chief Legal Officer of AEW, and MJF are two of the most prominent names that would be included.

After the investigation is finished, AEW President Tony Khan will make any decisions that have a long-term impact on the organization. There is still a possibility that other parties will pursue legal action regarding the fight outside of the organization.

Following surgery to repair a torn triceps muscle that CM Punk sustained during his match against Jon Moxley at the All Out event, it is expected that CM Punk will be sidelined for a period of six to eight months.