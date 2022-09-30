MJF Makes Bold Prediction For Wheeler Yuta Match At AEW Dynamite Anniversary Special Next Week

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is better than you.

And he knows it.

He also knows his ability to make “stars, miracles” and one particular member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Ahead of his scheduled one-on-one showdown against the Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta on next week’s anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, MJF took to social media to comment on the highly-anticipated tussle.

“I make stars,” MJF began his caption to a photo of the official match graphic for himself versus Wheeler Yuta on next Wednesday night’s special two-hour anniversary program. “I make miracles. I make Yuta. ”

The Casino Ladder Match winner from this year’s AEW ALL OUT 2022 pay-per-view then wrapped up the message by guaranteeing a victory over Wheeler Yuta at next week’s AEW Dynamite anniversary show, as well as revealing his extra curricular activities planned for after the show.

“You’re welcome for the rub kid,” MJF continued. “Next week I’m pinning your shoulders on the mat and banging a DC Rat. #GenerationalTalent.”

