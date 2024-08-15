MJF Makes Claim About The State Of AEW’s Locker Room In 2024

The AEW American (International) champion MJF discussed the company’s status in 2024 in an interview with WrestleTalk.com.

“I’m going to be totally transparent here. I don’t feel this is me breaking the fourth wall at all, which is why when ‘things get leaked.’ It’s unfortunate because 99.99999% of the time it’s not true or completely blown out of proportion. The locker room has never been tighter. It’s never been a better work environment. This is based on everything I’ve been told. Nobody talks to me or hangs out with me, and I like it that way. It seems like everyone is unified, not just in hating me, but they all seem to be getting along. It seems like a genuine team effort right now and it seems like everybody believes in All Elite Wrestling and is trying to push All Elite Wrestling further.”

“We are very close, from what I understand, in getting an answer on whether or not we’re going to get a major amount of money thrown our way from Turner. If we do, we are looking at the most successful professional wrestling company, besides WWE, ever. Why is that not spoken about? I’ll tell you why. That’s not how you guys make money. That’s not me throwing shade. I’m a star, I’m one of the biggest names in the industry, that’s a fact, because I’m a little bit of a lightning rod and a little bit controversial. What is controversial about you guys saying, ‘If they get this TV deal, they are literally the second most successful wrestling company that has ever existed’?”

