MJF Mentions Abortion With Texas Crowd During an AEW Dynamite Commercial Break

MJF cut a promo during this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite to promote his match against Bryan Danielson at the 2023 Revolution PPV. During a commercial break, MJF spoke with fans in Laredo, Texas, about abortion.

He said, “Boo all you want you dumb, worthless fat pieces of sh*t. We’re not on TV yet. Boo all you want, I don’t give a f*ck! You don’t like my language? What’s the matter? Is it because we got some kids in the crowd? Maybe if we weren’t in Texas, they would’ve been aborted like they should’ve been!”

In most cases, abortion is illegal in Texas.

You can watch a clip from the promo below: