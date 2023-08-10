MJF Mentions Hulk Hogan While Taking A Shot At Adam Cole On AEW Dynamite

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

A promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole was featured on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. MJF began a “promo battle” by saying the following:

“You are so skinny and pale white that if this were the 80’s, [Hulk] Hogan would have snorted ya!!!”

Cole refused to have a “promo battle,” instead suggesting that he and MJF compete for the ROH tag team titles at Zero Hour, just before the All In PPV. MJF agreed to the match.

