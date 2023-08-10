MJF Mentions Hulk Hogan While Taking A Shot At Adam Cole On AEW Dynamite

A promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole was featured on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. MJF began a “promo battle” by saying the following:
“You are so skinny and pale white that if this were the 80’s, [Hulk] Hogan would have snorted ya!!!”
Cole refused to have a “promo battle,” instead suggesting that he and MJF compete for the ROH tag team titles at Zero Hour, just before the All In PPV. MJF agreed to the match.
That's… that's @The_MJF's bad. Wrong kind of battle. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/2KrZihXl6o
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 10, 2023