During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW world champion MJF and Adam Cole had a verbal brawl. MJF mentioned how Shawn Michaels “hand-picked” Cole for NXT, but Cole left WWE because Vince McMahon didn’t see “top guy potential” in him. MJF also referred to Cole as “Keith Lee’s manager,” a reference to a report that WWE wanted Cole to fill that position on the main roster.

The brawl set up a match between MJF and Cole for next week’s Dynamite.