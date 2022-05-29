MJF No Shows AEW Double or Nothing Fan Fest

MJF did not attend today’s AEW Double or Nothing Fan Fest in Las Vegas, Nevada, as scheduled.

The word is that he legitimately did not attend and that the promotion was unable to contact him, according to PWInsider.com. The AEW crew did everything they could to make fans happy who were looking forward to meeting him.

“There’s been a feeling that MJF hasn’t been on the same wavelength of late behind the scenes with AEW management and has been keeping more to himself behind the scenes,” the report noted.

MJF’s current contract has 18 to two years left on it. AEW management has tried to talk to MJF about tying him into a newer contract, but he has failed to sit down and discuss it. Some believe he is being disrespectful to Tony Khan, albeit Khan’s feelings are unknown.

In recent interviews, MJF has mentioned Cody Rhodes and Bruce Prichard, and other WWE stars supporting WWE for generating talent through the Performance Center and more.

Wardlow is still scheduled to wrestle at Double or Nothing.

