MJF Now Has His Very Own Cryptocurrency

AEW star MJF is the first pro wrestler to release his own cryptocurrency. The leader of The Pinnacle took to Twitter today to announce that he has partnered with Rally Network to release the $MJF creator coin (social token).

As of this writing the $MJF page currently shows 599 total supporters and 861 transactions. You can find the page at this link.

The $MJF Rally profile page notes, “My crypto coin is better than yours and you know it. Check Twitter for random giveaways for whoever is holding the most $MJF”

MJF also tweeted a graphic with details on his new $MJF coin. You can see his full tweets below-

Doge? Garbage Bitcoin? Garbage. $MJF COIN? … Better than you and you know it! Click the link after reading.

Or stay poor idc. https://t.co/tmS5pztrpz pic.twitter.com/zc0XmVzkVi — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 17, 2021