MJF Says He’d Switch To WWE If Vince McMahon’s WWE Contract Is Better

MJF was in the United Kingdom this past weekend, appearing at the For The Love Of Wrestling convention that took place in Liverpool, England, hosted by Monopoly Events.

The event, similar to that of WrestleMania Axxess, saw The Salt of the Earth enter the ring for a Q&A session. The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner further addressed rumors about his future. MJF’s AEW contract is due to expire in January 2024, amid interest from WWE.

“I don’t know if you guys are aware of this, but on January 1st of 2024, I’m going to be a free agent,” MJF said. “Who here would want to see me in WWE? So let me explain something to you people — I did not get into this business to make any of you happy. I got into this business to make as much money as humanly possible.

“And if Vincent Kennedy McMahon is willing to shell out more money than my good friend Tony Khan, then yes, I would go to WWE.”

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was also asked whether he will ever become better than Chris Jericho. He responded by pointing out how he is currently a minute-for-minute rating draw for AEW at such a young age.

“That’s funny, because at only 26-years-old, I’m the biggest minute-for-minute rating draw in all of AEW,” MJF said. “So I was able to do that in, what, half the time he was? When he was what, at 26, what was Chris Jericho doing? That’s right, jacksh*t.”

The For The Love Of Wrestling convention also saw names such as Kurt Angle, Sting, Bray Wyatt, Mickie James, Trish Stratus, The New Age Outlaws and JBL appear.

The convention will return again next year on April 29 & 30 at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester, England.

