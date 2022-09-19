MJF on His Relationship With Tony Khan, What Has Changed Since Returning to AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF made a guest appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. During their conversation, MJF covered a wide range of topics, including the status of his current contract, Tony Khan, and the events that transpired earlier this year during the Double Or Nothing weekend. Here are some highlights:

On what has changed with MJF since he came back to AEW:

“Did P.R. get a little upset that I didn’t clear it with them. Yes. Does P.R. now have absolutely no choice but to salivate at the fact that MJF is leaving his house to do an interview in regards to Arthur Ashe. Yes, because things have changed a little bit. The balls in my court now. I’m one of the biggest ratings…”

“What has changed is this. I’ve come back. Tony Khan had no choice but to understand and to deal with the fact that if you want MJF on your show, you got to abide by MJF rules. It’s that simple. MJF wanted to be on the Ariel Helwani show today, and MJF is on the Ariel Helwani show.”

MJF was asked what his relationship was like with Tony Khan before he left and how it is now that he’s come back:

“Not good. Now it’s great. I’m a simple man. I go out there. All I do is win. I’m winning in the ring. I’m winning on the mic. I’m constantly winning. So obviously I had no problem with how I was being showcased. That wasn’t the issue. The issue is money. I was looking to my left and to my right and I was hearing rumblings about what guys were making when I was three times the draw they were minute by minute. I’ve seen the analytics and I went, that doesn’t work for me. I’m MJ freakin’ F. Pay up.”

MJF also revealed he did not sign a contract extension with AEW and refused to comment on the CM Punk situation, you can click here for a recap.

