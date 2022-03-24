MJF On Interest From WWE, His AEW Contract, & More

MJF recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and while he was not willing to answer any questions about WWE possibly reaching out to him, he confirmed that his AEW contract expires on January 1, 2024.

MJF noted that he will not consider re-signing with AEW before January 1, 2024 unless the money offered is “absolutely astronomical.”

“As far as how I’ve been reached out to, legally it’s not smart for me to answer that question but what I can say emphatically is that there is an absurd amount of interest in me,” he said.

MJF also confirmed that WWE was interested in him before he signed with AEW.

“I believe I was 22 at the time,” he said. “I knew there was serious interest in me in WWE but, again, I thought to myself, ‘Are they going to let me be me?’ That’s my biggest thing.”

He also talked about how WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard is a big fan of his.

“Bruce Prichard and me go way back,” MJF said. “When he was in MLW, he was one of the lead producers there and would watch me do promos and, I mean, he was floored by me, absolutely enamored by me. I was the prettiest girl of the ball. I love Bruce. I think he’s a hell of a guy and has a hell of a mind. I think he produces incredible television.”

MJF talked about a conversation he had with AEW President Tony Khan at an indie show, and he chose to sign with the company because he felt like Khan understood him. He remains a fan of WWE.

“I think WWE is doing great. I love everything WWE is doing, I just think we’re fresh and we have fresh faces that people haven’t seen before,” he said.

MJF is also a fan of the WWE NXT brand.

“They had a make out competition this past Tuesday, gripping television. How can you not like a make out competition?,” he commented.

Stay tuned for more from MJF. You can see the full interview with Helwani below: