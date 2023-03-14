MJF Once Lied To AEW Officials In Order To Assist An Indie Wrestling Veteran

RSP (Rickey Shane Page), an indie wrestling veteran, wrestled 7 matches for AEW in 2021, then one more in 2022, all on Elevation and Dark. RSP teamed up with VSK and CPA for a 3-on-1 Handicap Match loss to Paul Wight on September 22, 2021, in what was Wight’s second match for AEW, just weeks after his debut win over QT Marshall at AEW All Out.

RSP recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview, and revealed how current AEW World Champion MJF lied to company officials in order to book RSP that night in Queens.

These Elevation tapings took place before the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, so it was a big deal, and AEW needed extras. MJF told AEW he was in the area without first consulting RSP because he knew RSP would make the trip up to New York City to work the show.

RSP ended up driving straight through the night from Ohio to New York to make it to the show, and when he arrived, Aubrey Edwards informed him that he would be working with Wight at the tapings.

RSP praised his AEW experience and said AEW President Tony Khan was pleasant to him. He recalled sitting in the Gorilla Position backstage and watching Khan direct the show because he was interested in that aspect of the business, and Khan was very cool about it.

RSP’s most recent AEW match was a defeat to Matt Hardy on August 24, 2022 at the Elevation tapings in Cleveland, OH. He’s since wrestled for MLW, DDT in Japan, PROGRESS in the UK, West Coast Pro, and others.